Man arrested for growing cannabis in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested for cannabis cultivation after police searched an address in the Greenleys area of the city.

Officers from the Milton Keynes North neighbourhood police team executed a warrant at an address in Greenleys in response to concerns raised by residents that the property was being used in the supply of drugs.

One man has been arrested by police, while all plants and equipment were seized and destroyed.

Enquiries are ongoing, but police say they are hopeful the arrest will cause significant disruption to drug supply in Milton Keynes.

Police are encouraging anyone suspicious about drug supply in their neighbourhood to report information to them, either via their website or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

“While you may not see an immediate blue light response, we collate this data, gather information and intelligence, and build a picture so we can act on it and secure warrants,” police said in a statement on social media.

