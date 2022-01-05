Man arrested in connection with anti-vax protest in Milton Keynes
The protest took place last Wednesday
Police has made an arrest in connection with the 'freedom' anti vaccine protest in Milton Keynes last week.
A 58-year-old man from Brackley was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.
He has since been released under investigation.
The arrest follows a protest that took place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday December 29 at the CMK's Covid testing centre.
During the protest, signs were damaged, equipment was dismantled and a number of public order incidents took place.
Chief Inspector Graham Hadley said: “Our investigation into the protest last week continues and as a result we have made an arrest."
He added: "Officers are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.
“If anyone believes they have information that could assist our investigation and has not reported it to us, please do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210583457.”