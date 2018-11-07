Man arrested in Milton Keynes for arranging sexual offences with a child is jailed

A man arrested in Fishermead following an intelligence led investigation earlier this year, has been sentenced to a total of four years’ imprisonment with a further three years’ on extended license for arranging sexual offences with a child following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Jason Allington, aged 41, of New Street, West Bromwich, Birmingham pleaded guilty to a single count of arranging to commit a sexual act with a child at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday. He was arrested on April 10,. and charged on September 7.

Allington was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, and a further three years’ on extended license for the single offence at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders register for life and will have a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years upon his release from prison.

Detective inspector Emily Evans, said: “This forms part of our continued priority to protect children from sexual exploitation from those who seek to do them harm. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences Jason Allington had attempted to commit.

“If anyone has been a victim of child sexual abuse, I would urge you to report it to your local police force via 101. We will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced investigators and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.”