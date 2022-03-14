Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Milton Keynes
Police have issued a statement on the incident which occured at the weekend
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Saturday night and police have issued a statement.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two stabbings took place, causing serious injuries, and both men have survived.
A police spokesman said: "This incident happened on Saturday evening at about 9.20pm in High Street, Newport Pagnell. We received reports that a man aged in his 60s had sustained stab wounds and suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.
"Officers attended the scene, where a 21-year-old man was detained.
"He had also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."
The spokesman added: "We are continuing to investigate the incident."
Part of Tickford Street, where the second stabbing took place, remained closed and taped off by police throughout yesterday (Sunday).