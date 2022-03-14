Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Saturday night and police have issued a statement.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two stabbings took place, causing serious injuries, and both men have survived.

A police spokesman said: "This incident happened on Saturday evening at about 9.20pm in High Street, Newport Pagnell. We received reports that a man aged in his 60s had sustained stab wounds and suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Photo: Andrew Lockley

"Officers attended the scene, where a 21-year-old man was detained.

"He had also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

The spokesman added: "We are continuing to investigate the incident."

Part of Tickford Street, where the second stabbing took place, remained closed and taped off by police throughout yesterday (Sunday).

Part of Tickford Street was closed. Photo: Andrew Lockley