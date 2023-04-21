Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman left with broken hand in Milton Keynes crash

A man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman was left with a broken hand in a crash.

At around 4.20pm on Friday April 14, a black Alfa Romeo, a white Renault Clio and a grey Jaguar F-Pace were involved in a road traffic collision on the V8 Marlborough Street, between H5 Portway and H6 Childs Way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Renault Clio, a woman in her 30s, suffered a broken hand and cuts and bruises. She was treated at hospital, but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police

A man from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Carpenter, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Milton Keynes, said: “We are investigating this road traffic collision and would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam of the incident to please get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement