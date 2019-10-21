Man arrested on suspicion of Milton Keynes double murder and attempted murders

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 21-year-old man this evening (21/10) in connection with a double murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

The arrest is in connection with an incident in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes at 11.59pm on Saturday, when officers were called to a report of a stabbing.

Arrested

A 17-year-old boy died of his injuries at the scene. A second boy, also 17, was taken to hospital where he also sadly died.

The 21-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody.