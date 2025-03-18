Man arrested on suspicion of multiple shoplifting offences in Milton Keynes city centre

The man was arrested outside Xscape

City centre neighbourhood police have arrested a male suspected of mulitple cases of shoplifting.

Teamed up with Op Purchase officers, police are out in force at the shopping centre as part of a concerted effort during Safer Business Action (SaBA) Week.

A TVP spokesperson said: “The arrest took place outside the Xscape building—but ironically, he didn’t escape this time!”

They added: “Retail crime affects businesses, staff, and customers alike. That’s why we’re out in force. This week is SABA Week with a focus around Business Crime Reduction Partnerships, working with partners to tackle offenders and keep our shops safe.

“Shop theft isn’t a victimless crime—it drives up costs for everyone. Working together with retailers and security teams helps us target repeat offenders.

“If you see something suspicious, report it—help us keep crime out of our city.”