Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Milton Keynes
It is linked to an attack which happened last Tuesday
One man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing police investigation.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Saturday (26 March), that a man from Bletchley had been arrested and subsequently released on bail.
The 20-year-old was arrested in connection to an incident of sexual assault where a woman was grabbed from behind by a stranger.
Police reports suggest the attack took place at roughly 7:15pm on Tuesday (22 March), at Buttermere Close in Bletchley.
She was then followed by this man who attempted to kiss her, before she could break away.
Eventually the woman was able to escape the man who tried to pursue her after forcing himself upon her.