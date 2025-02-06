Man arrested on suspicion of stealing people's post on Milton Keynes estate
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing mail, police have announced today.
The arrest follows an investigation into a spate of theft, fraud and interference of post incidents happenng on Fairfields estate.
The suspect remains in custody while investigations continue by detectives from the Priority Crime Team.
Residents complained the offender drives around the estate targeting flats, opening the mailboxes fitted outside them.