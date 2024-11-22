Man arrested on suspicion of theft after bike was stolen from Milton Keynes Central Railway Station

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are looking to return a stolen bike to its original owner and want witnesses to come forward so the offender who broke a lock to take it can be charged.

At approximately 12.03am on Thursday 17 October at the central train station, the offender has broken the lock off a bike, pictured below, which was locked in a bike shed outside the station.

A 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a theft in Milton Keynes.

The stolen bike. Photo: TVPThe stolen bike. Photo: TVP
The stolen bike. Photo: TVP

Investigating officer PC Jake Ford, based at Milton Keynes station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly to the victim of this theft, so we can return the bike to the original owner, and charge the offender.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240499835.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice