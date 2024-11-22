Man arrested on suspicion of theft after bike was stolen from Milton Keynes Central Railway Station
At approximately 12.03am on Thursday 17 October at the central train station, the offender has broken the lock off a bike, pictured below, which was locked in a bike shed outside the station.
A 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of theft.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a theft in Milton Keynes.
Investigating officer PC Jake Ford, based at Milton Keynes station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly to the victim of this theft, so we can return the bike to the original owner, and charge the offender.
“Anyone with information relating to the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240499835.
“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”