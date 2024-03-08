Man arrested over stalking incidents including following a teenage girl in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple stalking incidents in Bletchley.

The man, 42, from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence on Sunday (3/3). He has been released on conditional police bail until May 27.

The arrest relates to an offender attending a woman’s home address on Saturday (2/3) and approaching her in Calluna Drive on February 9 and 16.

The arrest also relates to an offender following a teenage girl on foot on Rickley Lane and Church Green Road on February 7.

The other incident relates to was an offender attending the home of another woman in Spenlows Road on January 11.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Selena Fuller, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have arrested a man in connection with these stalking incidents in Bletchley.

“While he has been released on bail, there are strict conditions involved, which he would be re-arrested for if they are breached.

“I understand these incidents will be of concern to the local community but please be assured we are investigating them thoroughly, including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“We have also increased police officer patrols in the area so please speak to them if you are worried.

“We believe the incidents are linked with the same suspect involved but we are keeping an open mind.

“Anyone with information who hasn’t already provided it to police, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240075679.