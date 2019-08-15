Man assaulted by three others when walking his dog in Milton Keynes

A man was assaulted by three men while he was out walking his dog.

At 11.40am on Sunday August 4 in Bradwell Road, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was walking his dog when he was assaulted by an offender who was also walking down the street.

Police

A vehicle, believed to be a black Audi, then pulled over near to them.

Two offenders then exited the car and assaulted the victim along with the other offender, before all three got into the car and drove away.

Minutes later, the victim was again assaulted by one of the same offenders, who pulled up outside the victim’s home in North Street in a blue Peugeot hatchback. The vehicle was then driven away following the assault.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling to his face and laceration injuries.

He was attended to by paramedics at the scene.

One of the offenders was a white man in his early 20s, with blonde hair and around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build. He was dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue trousers.

Another of the offenders was also a white man in his late 30s or early 40s, around 6ft tall with a thin build. He was dressed in a white t-shirt with red and white shorts.

Both of them were in the black Audi.

Investigating officer, PC Nathan Jones, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses following these incidents, which was a terrifying experience for the victim who also suffered injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the areas described at this time to think back to whether they saw or heard anything that could prove to be of help with my investigation.

“I would also like to ask if any passing motorists have dash-cam footage or any homeowners have CCTV that could have potentially captured anything significant."

Anyone with information should quote reference number 43190238959.