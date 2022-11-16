Man assaulted in sickening attack by gang of car thieves in quiet village in Milton Keynes

A man in his fifties was attacked by a gang of car thieves who warned him they intended to steal his Range Rover.

The assault happened around 1.30pm on Saturday in Station Road in Bow Brickhill.

Three male offenders ganged up of the victim near his home, punching him and pushing before making threats that they would return to steal his vehicle, say police.

Police are seeking witnesses

The following day (Sunday), the three men returned at around 5.30pm and made off with the victim’s red Range Rover Evoke.

Investigating officer PC Jamie March, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220512102.