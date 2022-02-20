Man assaulted with baseball bat as latest violent incident forces new police order in Milton Keynes

A new Section 60 Order has been put in place for a period of 24 hours in Milton Keynes following another violent incident in which a man was assaulted with a baseball bat.

The order temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning that they can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map.

The Northern boundary will be the Stratford Road junction with Queen Eleanor Road to the Old Wolverton road junction with V6. It will then go along Newport Road until the junction with Marsh End Road.

Police stop and search powers increased yet again in MK

The Eastern boundary will be from the Queen Eleanor road junction with Watling Street and the Western boundary from Marsh End Road/Willen Road junction with the H4, then onto the H4 junction with V10.

The Southern boundary will be at Standing Way between the junction with the V4 and the V10.

The order has been put in place following an affray which occurred in Western Road, Wolverton yesterday, in which a man was assaulted with a baseball bat during an affray. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Amy Clements said: “This is a new Section 60 Order, which covers a larger area of Milton Keynes to the previous order which had been in place since the tragic stabbing near Milton Keynes College earlier this month.

S6O border MK

“That order expired yesterday afternoon, but following this latest violent incident, which is not linked in any way to the murder, we have taken the decision to put in place this new Section 60 order for everyone’s safety.

“This will continue to ensure public safety, while also giving police extra power to search people who they think could be involved in violence, and to take weapons off the street.

“I understand that another order of this nature could cause concern but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that we do not believe that there is any threat to the wider public, and that these incidents are completely isolated.

“More officers will be on patrol in Milton Keynes, and I would encourage anyone who has any questions or concerns to speak to them.”