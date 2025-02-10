Man attacked and robbed of wallet and bank cards outside casino in Milton Keynes

Two people have been arrested following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 2.40am on Saturday (1/2), when the victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two offenders outside Aspers Casino in Marlborough Gate.

The offenders attacked the victim before searching the victim and taking his wallet and bank cards.

The victim sustained injuries to his face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery outside the casino in Milton Keynes

A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested in connection with this incident. They have since been released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Dominic La Mura, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250052451.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”