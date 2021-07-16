Man attacked by men wielding metal bars and riding e-scooters in Milton Keynes

A man was forced to flee and hide in bushes after being attacked by two men wielding metal bars while riding e-scooters in Milton Keynes.

Between 1am and 3am on Wednesday, July 14, the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was walking from Walnut Tree to Kents Hill when he was approached from behind by two men riding e-scooters and armed with metal bars.

The victim was struck about the head and body before he was able to run off, hiding in bushes.

Crime

The offenders are both described as white men, riding black electric scooters, wearing dark clothing and carrying metal poles.

The victim sustained a broken collar bone, fractured wrist and internal injuries and was taking to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he remains at this time.

A 25-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Greg Hughes of Milton Keynes CID, said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked and violent attack and I am appealing for anybody who witnessed what happened to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43210311401 or make a report online.

“You can also phone the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV, doorbell or camera footage of the incident. You can send this to us via a secure link here.