Man attacked by three males who tried to rob him in Milton Keynes underpass

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after he was attacked by three males who tried to rob him in a city underpass.

The victim was walking through the underpass at the junction of Witan Gate and Midsummer Boulevard in the city centre late last Thursday night.

He was approached by three Asian males who assaulted him in an attempt to take his phone, say police.

Police are seeking witnesses to the attack in a Milton Keynes underpass

The man suffered “significant injuries” to his face and required further hospital treatment, they say. He has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery, which happened at around 11.25pm.

Investigating officer PC Deborah King said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this attempted robbery, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to please come forward.