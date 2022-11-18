Man attacked by yobs who kicked food out of his hand outside takeaway in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of a man, officers would like to speak to following a nasty assault in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 5.50pm on Thursday when the victim, 33, was approached by two unknown attackers outside McDonald’s in Midsummer Boulevard, CMK.

One of the men kicked the victim’s food out of his hand with both men going on to kick and punch the victim.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to the assault outside McDonald's in CMK yesterday

The victim was not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie March, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to get in touch, as they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you know who this may be, or if this is you, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220518962.