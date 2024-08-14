Man banned from setting foot in two parts of Milton Keynes after series of 'horrifying attacks' against women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man responsible for a series of horrifying attacks involving 10 different women has been banned from setting foot in two specific areas of MK.

Prolific abuser Ryan Duke has been made the subject of a 10 year anti-social behaviour injunction to stop him entering parts of New Bradwell and Fishermead.

The order was obtained through the courts by Milton Keynes City Council, who say Duke carried out threats and engaged in violence towards his former partners, their friends, family and neighbours.

A council investigation revealed that in one instance he used bricks and weapons to smash windows and damage three properties in the Meads Close area of New Bradwell.

The courts granted an injunction against Ryan Duke from Milton Keynes

In April, a Closure Order was granted which resulted in a property where he was living being closed down. Despite this, he continued with threats and intimidation towards his victims, resulting in the city council applying for the injunction.

The injunction means Duke cannot enter Pencarrow Mews in Fishermead and an area surrounding Meads Close in New Bradwell.

The order also states that he must not engage in any form of harassment, threatening, aggressive or violent behaviour to any person.

He has been ordered not to contact or communicate with any of the 10 victims. If he is caught entering these areas or breaching any part of the injunction he will be arrested and could face up to two years in prison.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Amber McQuillan said: “This is a shocking casein which the victims have been subjected to horrific abuse. We will never tolerate this kind of behaviour and we’re prepared to do everything we can to protect our residents.”