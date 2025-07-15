Man behind bars after police discover £12,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine at his Milton Keynes home

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for supplying Class A drugs following a police raid on his city estate home.

Kenneth Owusu, aged 31, of Eagle Farm South, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison following a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on Friday July 11.

Owusu pleaded guilty at a previous hearing at the same court on 10 April to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine and heroin, and one count each of acquire/use/ possess criminal property and possession of a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine.

The total street value of drugs seized was deemed likely to be in the region of £12,230

On 9 April this year, at around 11.30am, officers attended an address in Franklins Croft as they had reasonable grounds to suspect an occupant of the property was supplying class A drugs.

Within the property, a bag containing a large quantity of heroin and wraps of crack cocaine were discovered along with preparation materials.

Owusu entered the property and after seeing police, he attempted to make off. He was swiftly detained by officers outside for a search.

A search of his vehicle located a wrap of crack cocaine and during a search in custody further wraps of heroin were located.

His mobile phone was downloaded and a large amount of messages evidenced his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Owusu was charged the same day (9/4).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven King, of the Milton Keynes Proactive Team, said: “Owusu was supplying class A drugs within Milton Keynes to some of the community’s most vulnerable people as well as using their addresses to store drugs and base himself.

“Owusu will now have some time to reflect on his behaviour and how it impacts others.

“Thames Valley Police will do everything possible to disrupt the supply of drugs and seek justice to those involved.

“The proactive team will continue to work hard to stop the supply of drugs in Milton Keynes, with the public’s help this can be increased.

“If you have any information that may help you can report this in confidence via 101 or by making a report online via our website."

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”