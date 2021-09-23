Man caught carrying knife in Tesco is given community order by Milton Keynes magistrates

A 50-year-old man caught with a lock knife at a Tesco store has been given a community order by the court.

Justin Fisher from Stacey Bushes was charged with having the knife in his possession at Tesco in Bletchley's Melrose Avenue on March 13 last year.

At the same time he was found to be carrying a pepper spray.

Magistrates imposed a community order

Fisher pleaded guilty to possessing of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely Capsaicin, and also possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He appeared before Milton Keynes magistrates and was given a community order. It states he must have treatment drug dependency for six months, to be reviewed monthly.

The court ordered he pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services. They gave Fisher until October 11 to pay.