Man caught stealing tools from van given community order in Milton Keynes

A 49-year-old man who broke into a parked van and stole tools has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

John Bellamy, of Victoria Street in Wolverton, appeared before Milton Keynes magistrates charged with stealing power and trade tools and clothing from a van in Stony Stratford in June last year.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage to the van and going equipped for theft by carrying a ratchet.

John Bellamy was found guilty of all three charges

Bellamy pleaded not guilty to all three charges but was found guilty by magistrates.

He was given the community order to complete over the next 12 months and also ordered to pay the £965 costs of the trial to the Crown Prosecution Service, plus a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.