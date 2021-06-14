Man charged after Milton Keynes stabbing which left two men with life-changing injuries

A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Milton Keynes that left a pair of victims with life-changing injuries.

Thames Valley Police has charged a man with two counts of GBH with intent and other offences.

The incident took place on Aylesbury Street on Fenny Stratford in Bletchley at around 12.45am on May 23.

An altercation escalated outside Fratelli's Bar and Restaurant to the point where two men in their 20s were stabbed and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Adil Richarz, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of GBH with Intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon on Friday June 11.