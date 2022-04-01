Man charged and named after police discover machete in Milton Keynes

Ian Coombs, 43, of Horners Croft, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (31 March).

His arrest is connected to an incident which happened in Bounds Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, at around 1am.

Thames Valley Police officers responded to witness reports stating there had been a disturbance in the area.

He is due in court today

Officers stopped and searched a man that night, recovering a machete.

Coombs is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Knife crime has plagued Milton Keynes recently, with four murders involving bladed weapons happening in just a 13-week period.

Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt has called on the Home Office and police to produce a tougher response to people carrying bladed weapons.