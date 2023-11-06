Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man has been charged with possessing a knife following an incident in the city centre on Friday.

Jordan Young, aged 23, of Lower End Road, Glebe Farm, has been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say the charge comes as a result of their investigation into an incident in Silbury Arcade on November 3.

Milton Keynes man Jordan Young, aged 23, has been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

True to their no tolerance stance on knife crime in MK, they remanded Young in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.