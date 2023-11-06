Man charged following knife incident in Central Milton Keynes
A 23-year-old man has been charged with possessing a knife following an incident in the city centre on Friday.
Jordan Young, aged 23, of Lower End Road, Glebe Farm, has been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Police say the charge comes as a result of their investigation into an incident in Silbury Arcade on November 3.
True to their no tolerance stance on knife crime in MK, they remanded Young in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
There, he was further remanded in custody until the next hearing, the date for which has not yet been set.