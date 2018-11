A man has been charged following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Ian Essom, aged 40, of Ludlam Close, Northampton, was charged on Friday (November 23) with one count of trespass with intent to commit a sexual assault.

The charge is in relation to an incident which occurred in Rivetts Close, Olney on Sunday, November 18

Essom will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 21 December.