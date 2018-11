Thames Valley Police has charged a man in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Mark Croxton, aged 41, of Stanbridge Court, Stony Stratford, was today (November 19) charged with one count of murder.

The charge is in connection with the death of 46-year-old Graham Cox who died following an incident in Fen Street, Brooklands, on 28 June this year.

Croxton was remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (November 20).