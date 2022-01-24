Man charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs in Milton Keynes
He was arrested by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit
A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with Class A drug supply offences in Milton Keynes.
Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), assisted by local officers, arrested Adam Wood on Wednesday last week.
He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
Both charges are in connection with the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Milton Keynes area, say SEROCU.
Wood, who lives in Totternhoe in Bedfordshire, has been bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 21.