Man charged with aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:02 GMT
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

Brandon Lewis, aged 22, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, dwelling, on Wednesday.

Lewis appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court last Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 21 January 2025.

The charge is in relation to an aggravated burglary in Tansman Lane in Old Farm Park on 5 December this year.

