Another man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

Wesley Atick, who lives on Buxton Close, Glebe Farm, was arrested following an incident on Monday night.

It happened in the underpass between Groveway and Newport Road in Wavendon Gate, near to the BP garage.

A man in his thirties was assaulted and suffered life-threatening injuries, say police. He remains in hospital at this time and an update on his condition has not been given.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm and a stretch of Newport Road, near the Glebe Farm estate, was closed off for many hours with a large number of police officers present and conducting searches of the area,

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, Crime Manager for Milton Keynes, said afterwards: “This was a serious incident that we are investigating thoroughly.”

“There is a large scene-watch in place and residents will see an increased police presence in the area while officers and staff carry out enquiries.

He added: “We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public but I understand people may have concerns and I encourage you to discuss these with any of our uniformed officers.

“Anyone with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230477527.”