Man charged with burglary and theft offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with burglary and theft offences that occurred in Milton Keynes.

Marc McDermott, aged 36, of Norbreck, Two Mile Ash, has been charged with one count each of burglary, attempted burglary and theft from a vehicle as well as a further two counts of theft.

It is in connection with a number of incidents that took place between August 4 and 8 this year in Milton Keynes.

