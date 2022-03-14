Man charged with dangerous driving after crashing when he sped away from police in Milton Keynes

A Newport Pagnell man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing when he sped away from police in Milton Keynes.

Ryan Page, aged 23, of Westbury Lane, Newport Pagnell, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday 5 March where officers were alerted to a group of motorists gathered and driving anti-socially in Winterhill. A car driving dangerously then drove away from police before crashing a short distance away. The driver was uninjured.

