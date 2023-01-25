Man charged with manslaughter in relation to death of man in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallahi in Fishermead last year.

Police were called by a member of public just before 1am on July 11, stating there was an unresponsive man on the pavement in Towan Avenue near the roundabout with Polruan Place in Fishermead.

Sadly, the victim, Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdallahi, aged 35, from Milton Keynes, later died.

Yesterday two men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They are Ali Dahir, aged 34, of Linton Road, Barking, who has now been charged with one count of manslaughter.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today. (25/1)

The second is a 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He has been released on police bail until April 24.

Abdifatah Ali-Wadad Abdullahi

Following his death last year the family of Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi released an emotional tribute to him via police.

“Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi was a beloved son, brother, husband, cousin, uncle and soon-to-be father, who was taken from this world in the prime of his life.

“We feel his loss profoundly and are mourning him in family homes across Somaliland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, Australia, the United States and here in the United Kingdom.

“We have been humbled to learn just how many lives Abdifatah touched with his simple kindness, ready smile and quick wit.

“Simple words do not suffice to describe him and what he meant to us collectively and individually, so we will say that he will be missed forever and remembered always.

“We would like to say thank you to Thames Valley Police for all of their hard work and commitment to seeking out justice for Abdifatah and we as a family will not rest until this is achieved.

“We will tell his unborn child all about him and let him or her know how much he loved them even though they were not destined to meet.”

