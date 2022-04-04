Man charged with murder of 18-year-old in Milton Keynes

Oluwatomiwa Tomi Olatuyi, aged 20, of Stanton Avenue, Bradville has been charged with one count of murder, possession of a bladed article and of perverting the course of justice.

He has also been charged with affray and a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a separate incident in MK on 26 March.

Olatuyi has been remanded in custody to appear at MK Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.