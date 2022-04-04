Man charged with murder of 21-year-old in Milton Keynes
Police have charged a man with the murder of Joseph Tayaye in Netherfield on March 28.
Oluwatomiwa Tomi Olatuyi, aged 20, of Stanton Avenue, Bradville has been charged with one count of murder, possession of a bladed article and of perverting the course of justice.
He has also been charged with affray and a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a separate incident in MK on 26 March.
The force was called to reports of a stabbing outside a property in The Hide, Netherfield, on Monday 28 March.
Police officers attended the scene, where a man had sustained stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene and in hospital but sadly died.
Joseph Tayaye’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.
He was arrested in connection with the investigation on Friday (1/4).
Olatuyi has been remanded and is due to appear at MK Magistrates’ Court today (April 5).