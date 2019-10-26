Man charged with murder of two Milton Keynes teenagers

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murders of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice in Milton Keynes last week.

Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police

Thames Valley Police have also arrested a second man in relation to the murders. The 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

