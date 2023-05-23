News you can trust since 1981
Man charged with murdering his wife was a parish councillor in Milton Keynes

Michael Sargent, 77, has appeared in court today
By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:11 BST

The 77-year-old Milton Keynes man charged with murdering his 73-year-old wife was a much-respected parish councillor for many years, the MK Citizen can reveal.

Michael Andrew Sargent served on Loughton and Great Holm Parish Council until last month, when he stood down for re-election.

Mr Sargent, who used the name Andy instead of Michael, had a special interest in planning and had also served on the Jubilee Graveyard Committee at All Saints Church in Loughton.

The Sargent's house in Bradwell Road in Loughton
The Sargent's house in Bradwell Road in Loughton
As reported earlier today, Thames Valley Police said officers attended a bungalow on Bradwell Road in Loughton at 8am on Saturday morning.

“They found an unconscious woman inside the property. She was given emergency first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where sadly she later died.

“The lady has now been identified as 73-year-old Christine Sargent,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Sargent was charged last night (Monday) with one count of murder. He was due to appear at MK Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called to the bungalow in Loughton on Saturday morningPolice were called to the bungalow in Loughton on Saturday morning
