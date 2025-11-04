Man charged with rape in Milton Keynes

A man from Norwich has been charged with rape in Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

A man has been charged with rape in Milton Keynes, and is due to appear in court later this month.

Mohammed Altaher, aged 40, of HMP Bure, Norwich, was charged with one count of rape on Wednesday, October 22.

He was charged through postal requisition after a Thames Valley Police investigation.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Milton Keynes that happened between 2018 and 2019.

Altaher is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on November 25.