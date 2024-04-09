Man charged with raping and beating woman in Milton Keynes underpass

The incident happened on Saturday night
By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:31 BST
A 22-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in a city underpass.

Dhanraj Galoria, aged 22, of Drayton Road, Bletchley, was charged yesterday (Monday) after the alleged incident happened on Saturday night.

He has been charged with one count each of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

The alleged rape happened on Saturday in a Milton Keynes underpass
Thames Valley Police say the charges are all in connection with a rape at around 10.30pm on Saturday in the underpass between MK Stadium and Mount Farm.

Galoria was arrested on Sunday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court ..