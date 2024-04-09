Man charged with raping and beating woman in Milton Keynes underpass
A 22-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in a city underpass.
Dhanraj Galoria, aged 22, of Drayton Road, Bletchley, was charged yesterday (Monday) after the alleged incident happened on Saturday night.
He has been charged with one count each of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.
Thames Valley Police say the charges are all in connection with a rape at around 10.30pm on Saturday in the underpass between MK Stadium and Mount Farm.
Galoria was arrested on Sunday.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court ..