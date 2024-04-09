Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in a city underpass.

Dhanraj Galoria, aged 22, of Drayton Road, Bletchley, was charged yesterday (Monday) after the alleged incident happened on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been charged with one count each of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

The alleged rape happened on Saturday in a Milton Keynes underpass

Thames Valley Police say the charges are all in connection with a rape at around 10.30pm on Saturday in the underpass between MK Stadium and Mount Farm.

Galoria was arrested on Sunday.