Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged with stalking with fear of violence and other offences in Milton Keynes.

Richard Opoku, aged 31, of Seaton Grove, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count each of stalking with fear of violence, engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour, assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and assault by beating on 23 April.

The charges are in relation to an incident in Caldecotte shortly before 1am on April 11.