Published 18th Oct 2024, 15:51 BST
A man has been charged with burglary and fraud in Milton Keynes.

Andy Walker, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of burglary from a dwelling, and one count of fraud by false representation.

The charges are in connection with an incident on September 28 in Downs Barn, when a debit card was stolen and two fraudulent transactions took place.

Walker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court next month.

