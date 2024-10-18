A man has been charged with burglary and fraud after incidents in the Downs Barn area of Milton Keynes last month

Andy Walker, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of burglary from a dwelling, and one count of fraud by false representation.

The charges are in connection with an incident on September 28 in Downs Barn, when a debit card was stolen and two fraudulent transactions took place.

Walker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court next month.