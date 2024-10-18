Man charged with stealing debit card and making fraudulent transactions in Milton Keynes
A man has been charged with burglary and fraud in Milton Keynes.
Andy Walker, 33, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of burglary from a dwelling, and one count of fraud by false representation.
The charges are in connection with an incident on September 28 in Downs Barn, when a debit card was stolen and two fraudulent transactions took place.
Walker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court next month.