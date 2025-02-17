Man charged with strangulation, sexual assault and multiple robberies in Milton Keynes

Both men have been remanded in custody

A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempting to strange someone as well as sexual assaults and multiple counts of robbery in MK.

Muhammad Manirwas arrested following an investigation by Thames Valley Police into incidents that took place in Oldbrook on 18 January, and also offences in Northampton on the same day.

He is charged with four counts of robbery, one count of intentional strangulation, two counts of attempted sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault by touching.

Another man, 25-year-old was charged alongside him with four counts of robbery. Both men live in Reading and were arrested earlier this month,.

Finch appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 8 February and Manir appeared at the same court last Thursday.

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 10 March.