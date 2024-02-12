Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a string of serious offences following an incident at Wavendon.

Kedin Simon faces 11 charges in all. These include three counts of assault of an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery and affray.

He is also charged with two counts of sending communication conveying a threatening message, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm and one count of possessing a Class B drug.

Police say all the charges are in connection with an incident that happened at around 12am on Thursday last week at the Wavendon Service Area and on the V11 Tongwell Street.

Simon, who lives in Littlestone Gate on Broughton, appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday and has been remanded in custody.