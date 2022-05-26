Man charged with threats to kill in Milton Keynes

Andrew Saunders, aged 31, of no fixed abode faces charges of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of making threats to kill.
He is further charged with driving with no insurance and licence.
A police spokesman said: “The offences relate to a road traffic incident, whereby an offender deliberately drove a vehicle at a motorcycle in Newport Road, Woughton Park, on Saturday 14 May.
“The rider of the motorcycle, a man, suffered significant friction burns and the passenger, a boy, sustained an open fracture to the right ankle, a dislocated shoulder and significant friction burns.”
He said the further offences related to an offender driving dangerously in Coldean Lane, Brighton, on 21 May.
Saunders appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court next month.