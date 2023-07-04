News you can trust since 1981
Man charged with wounding a female, causing her grievous bodily harm, on Milton Keynes estate

He’s been remanded in custody
By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

A man has been charged with a serious assault on a woman in Milton Keynes.

Liam Wiggins, aged 32, of no fixed abode, is charge with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, criminal damage and wound/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent.

The charges relate to an assault of a woman in her twenties at an address in Bradville at around 11pm on May 10.

The man was charged and remanded in custody in MK
The man was charged and remanded in custody in MK
Wiggins has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 19.