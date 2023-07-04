Man charged with wounding a female, causing her grievous bodily harm, on Milton Keynes estate

A man has been charged with a serious assault on a woman in Milton Keynes.

Liam Wiggins, aged 32, of no fixed abode, is charge with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, criminal damage and wound/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent.

The charges relate to an assault of a woman in her twenties at an address in Bradville at around 11pm on May 10.

The man was charged and remanded in custody in MK