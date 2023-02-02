Man commits indecent act in baby changing room of Tesco store in Milton Keynes

A man has been caught performing an indecent act in the baby changing room of Tesco superstore in Wolverton.

Police say a woman tried to enter the area with her baby and another child at around 1.45pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"She knocked on the door and a man unlocked the door while performing an indecent act,” said a police spokesman.

The sick offence happened at Tesco in Wolverton

The shocked woman left without leaving her details and police are now trying to trace her.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.

He has been released on police bail until May 1.

Investigating officer PC Robyn Trigg, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for the woman who witnessed this exposure incident to please come forward.

“She was with a man, who was pushing a child in a pushchair, and a girl at the time.

“The woman, the man she was with, or anyone with information, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230048266.

