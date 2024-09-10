Man convicted of GBH with intent after repeatedly stabbing victim in Milton Keynes
Daniel Tayerera, aged 24, of Down View Way in Chichester, West Sussex, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, which concluded yesterday (Monday).
Co-defendant, Tyriq Alowooja, formerly of Vellan Avenue in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, was found not guilty of the same offence, and acquitted at the same trial.
The case dates back to an incident in September 2019 when a man in his 20s was stabbed repeatedly in the upper thigh and upper arm on Serpentine Court.
The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.
Tayerera was arrested in March 2021 following a lengthy investigation and was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent last year.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Banfield said: ‘This was a particularly nasty assault, which led to serious injuries to the victim.
‘I am pleased that the jury diligently considered their verdict and found Tayerera guilty of this serious offence.
‘He will, no doubt, face a substantial prison sentence as a result of this incident, and I hope that this conviction goes some way to reassuring our communities that we will continue to pursue and prosecute those who seek to cause such harm using knives and sharp-pointed weapons.
‘Knife carrying will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley and harsh consequences can be expected if you carry and use a knife, which is not acceptable under any circumstances’.
Tayerera has been granted conditional court bail, and is due to be sentenced at the same court on October 28.