Man convicted of murder of 18-year-old Jay Fathers in Milton Keynes

A man has been found guilty by unanimous verdict of the murder of 18-year-old Jay Fathers following an argument in the early hours of New Year's Day. He was also convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent on a second victim in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes.

Callum Aylett, aged 21, of Juniper Gardens, Walnut Tree, was convicted in less than three hours at Luton Crown Court after a trial lasting just over three weeks.

The court heard officers were called to reports of an altercation in Walshs Manor, Stantonbury, at 2.47am on January 1 this year. On arrival they found Jay, who had suffered stab wounds.

Callum Aylett

A second person, aged 49 at the time, was also stabbed in the incident, suffering serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Tragically, Jay died at Milton Keynes University Hospital of his injuries later the same day.

Aylett was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder and attempted murder on January 3.

The motive of the attack was an ongoing dispute and Aylett attended the address in Walshs Manor armed with two knives, stabbing Jay numerous time before proceeding to attack the second victim.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “This tragic incident escalated from a dispute between two groups, and the level of violence meted out that morning was shocking and completely unnecessary.

“Jay had been at the address celebrating New Year, and could have had no idea of what was to happen to him that night.

“For whatever reason, an altercation ensued between a number of people inside the property. It then escalated quickly, and Jay suffered severe injuries as a result of Aylett’s violent attack.

“Despite the best efforts of Jay’s friends and paramedics, they were unable to save his life.

“It was only a matter of fortune that Aylett’s second victim survived.

“Jay was a popular young man with his whole life ahead of him, and to have his life ended in such a violent manner shocked and saddened the local community and has left his family having to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“Jay’s family and friends, and the other victim and his family, have shown tremendous resolve and courage, having to listen to the details of the incident during the trial.

“They have supported our investigation throughout, and my thoughts, and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police, remain with them now that we have a conviction.

“Aylett will be sentenced at a later date, and will receive a life sentence as a result of his violent actions.

“The escalation of what was a relatively minor dispute to the death of Jay will probably never be fully understood, but I am satisfied that his killer has been brought to justice and will serve an extremely long time in prison as a result.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to removing the scourge of knife crime in our communities and will tirelessly work to make our communities a safe place to live and work.”