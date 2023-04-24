Man convicted of stalking young woman and exposing himself to her in Milton Keynes

A 38-year-old man has been convicted of three counts of exposure and one count of stalking in Milton Keynes.

Marius Marzea from of Chaplin Grove on Crownhill pleaded guilty to the offences last Thursday and was remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced on 22 May at Aylesbury Crown Court.

The stalker has been convicted

Marzea exposed himself to the victim, a girl in her teens, on three separate occasions in the Crownhill area of Milton Keynes between 8 March and 31 March this year.

He was arrested last Wednesday following a proactive joint operation by Milton Keynes Criminal Investigation Department and Priority Crime Team.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lucy Brydon, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I’d like to thank the victim for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and reporting this to us.

“I hope this conviction will provide closure for her.

“Stalking is a crime which puts the victim through psychological pain and it will not be tolerated and we would encourage victims who are subject to this to please come forward either by calling 101 or making a report online.