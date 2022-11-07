“This case serves as an example if you break down or are in a collision then you get out of your vehicle”

A driver has been sentenced after crashing into a stationary car which had already been involved in another collision on the M1.

Gibril Abdi, 28, of Vartry Road, Haringey, received five points on his licence and a fine after being found guilty of one count of careless driving at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, October 31.

At around 8.15am on March 6 this year, Abdi collided with a car which had already been involved in a separate collision on the M1 northbound between junction 13 and 14.

Gibril Abdi was found guilty of one count of careless driving

Abdi was charged on August 24.

PC George Woellwarth, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Despite a car being stationary in the lane in front of him, Abdi did not slow down and collided with the car.

“Thankfully the occupants of the car had already gotten out and were not injured.

“He has now been fined and received points on his licence as a result.